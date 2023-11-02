Israel Has No Right to Self-Defense as ‘Occupier,’ Russia Says

Israel has no right to self-defense against Hamas militants in Gaza as an occupying power in Palestine, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday.

Vasily Nebenzya used his speech at the special UN General Assembly session on Palestine to condemn Western “hypocrisy” over Palestinian civilian deaths amid their criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The only thing [the West] can muster is continued pronouncements about Israel’s supposed right to self-defense. Although, as an occupying power, it does not have that power,” Nebenzya said.

He cited a 2004 advisory opinion by the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), which states that Israel cannot invoke the UN Charter’s article on the right to self-defense when acting against threats from occupied territory.

Israel argues that it has not occupied Gaza since 2005, when it withdrew military and civilians from the region. However, a number of international organizations say that Israel has occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, since 1967.