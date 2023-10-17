16 Russians Killed, 9 Missing in Israel-Hamas War – Envoy

Sixteen Russian nationals have been killed and nine remain missing in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said Tuesday.

All 16 of those killed also had Israeli citizenship, the state-run TASS news agency quoted Viktorov as saying.

One dual Russian-Israeli citizen is listed among the hostages taken by Hamas, Viktorov added during a press conference.

The diplomat said the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv has fielded more than 5,000 calls and emails in the 10 days since the conflict broke out.

“We maintain constant communication with the citizens of our country who are there [in Israel and Palestine],” Viktorov said. “We’re making active efforts to minimize the threat to the lives and health of our compatriots.”

He noted that the Russian Embassy does not plan to carry out emergency evacuations of its citizens.

“More than 300 people signed up for outbound flights in anticipation that they may happen in the future. But I think some of them have already taken regular flights,” Viktorov said.