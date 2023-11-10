Russia Says Sent 25 Tons of Aid for Gaza

Russia said on Friday it had sent 25 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt to be delivered to the Gaza Strip, which has been under near-total siege and relentless bombardment.

Since Oct. 9, when Israel placed the Palestinian territory under a "total siege," only very limited quantities of basic human necessities like water, food and medicine have been allowed into Gaza.

About 500 aid trucks have been allowed into the territory from Egypt over the past month, a number that had been the daily average before the war.

"A special aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 25 tons of humanitarian aid to the Arab Republic of Egypt," Russia's emergency services said on social media.