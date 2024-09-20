Moscow Rules Out Meeting Between Lavrov, Blinken at UN Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will not meet his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken despite both attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York this weekend, Moscow said Friday.

Tensions between Russia and the United States have worsened in the two and a half years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Washington is currently mulling whether to give Ukraine the green light to strike targets inside Russia with its long-range weapons.

"Of course not. What is there to talk about with him [Blinken]?" Russian state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying when asked about a possible meeting between the top diplomats.

More than 130 heads of state and government representatives are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sunday — at a time when the international community seems unable to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan.