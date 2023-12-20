Russian-Israeli Relations Crumble Over Gaza War – Analysts

Among the nations condemning Israel's war in Gaza, one has stood out — Russia had built a growing friendship with Israel, but that dalliance is over, analysts said, erased by the shifting sands of Middle East geopolitics. Just under two years ago, the picture had been very different. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Israel didn't join the West in sanctioning Moscow, a demonstration of the alliance of convenience between the two governments. Now, Russia's President Vladimir Putin is among Israel's loudest critics and has refused to denounce Hamas's bloody Oct. 7 attack. Instead, his war against Ukraine has driven Russia into a different coupling, this time with Israel's sworn enemy Iran. Russia has officially backed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the UN, while early in the war Putin accused Israel of contemplating tactics comparable to Nazi Germany's brutal siege of what is now St. Petersburg during World War II.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says Israel's offensive, aimed at destroying Hamas, has killed more than 19,600 people, mostly women and children. In late October, Moscow went as far as to host envoys from the Palestinian militant group and Iran, which the Russian government said included talks on releasing foreign hostages. Israel called the meeting "a reprehensible step that gives support to terrorism." This month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Moscow for talks with Putin, while on Wednesday Russia made a joint demand alongside the Arab League for a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution. In Israel, the mood is one of shock and anger. Putin's decision not to criticize Hamas, even with Russian citizens among the roughly 1,140 people killed by the militants on Oct. 7, was "a foul betrayal," said Israeli historian Semion Goldin. Russia has come down squarely "on the side of the aggressor, not at all on our side," said Golding, a researcher in Russian studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. 'Israel deluded itself' It's all a far cry from where Israeli-Russian relations were as recently as last year. During much of the Cold War, Soviet-Israeli relations were frosty. The Kremlin prevented many Jews from emigrating to Israel, while the Soviet Union propagated anti-Zionist propaganda and provided military aid to Arab states, in particular during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.