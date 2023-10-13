Putin Says Russia 'Ready' to Mediate Israel-Hamas War

Moscow stands ready to work with “constructive” partners in helping reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“What matters now is to stop the bloodshed,” the Russian leader said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan.

“Russia is ready to coordinate with all constructive partners,” Putin added, while also echoing remarks he made earlier this week that there was “no alternative” to a two-state solution to the decades-long crisis.

Putin's offer to mediate the crisis comes days after Iraq’s prime minister directly appealed for his assistance in ending Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, a densely populated coastal enclave that has come under heavy bombardment from Israel in retaliation to Hamas' attacks over the weekend.