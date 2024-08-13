Putin Calls for ‘Full-Fledged’ State of Palestine in Talks With Abbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his calls for Palestinian statehood in a meeting with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

“We believe that in order to ensure lasting, reliable and stable peace in the region, it’s necessary to… create a full-fledged Palestinian state,” Putin told Abbas at the presidential residence outside Moscow.

He also expressed “great pain and concern” about civilian deaths in Gaza during the Israel-Gaza war.

"We are concerned above all about civilian losses," Putin said, according to images shown on Russian state television, adding: "We are doing everything... to support Palestine and the Palestinian people."