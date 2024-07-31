Russia Condemns Killing of Hamas Leader Haniyeh

Russia’s Foreign Ministry decried the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran after the militant group announced his death early Wednesday.
Hamas said the political leader was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration ceremony of the country’s new president. The group vowed that the killing would “not go unanswered.”
“Moscow strongly condemns the murder of the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“It’s clear that the organizers of this political assassination were aware of the dangerous consequences for the entire region of this action,” the statement added.
The foreign ministry also urged “all parties involved to exercise restraint and abandon steps that could lead to a dramatic deterioration of the security situation in the region.”
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin about the Hamas leader’s death, but spokesman Dmitry Peskov is expected to give a daily press briefing around noon Moscow time.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov warned earlier on Wednesday that the killing of Haniyeh could lead to a larger regional conflict.
“This is all very bad. This is an absolutely unacceptable political assassination, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions,” he told the state news agency RIA Novosti.
