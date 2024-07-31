Russia Condemns Killing of Hamas Leader Haniyeh

Russia’s Foreign Ministry decried the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran after the militant group announced his death early Wednesday.

Hamas said the political leader was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the inauguration ceremony of the country’s new president. The group vowed that the killing would “not go unanswered.”

“Moscow strongly condemns the murder of the head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Ismail Haniyeh,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It’s clear that the organizers of this political assassination were aware of the dangerous consequences for the entire region of this action,” the statement added.