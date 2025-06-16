A Strategic Partnership, Not a Military Alliance: Russia’s Role in the Israel-Iran Conflict

The Israel-Iran conflict showed no signs of easing as it dragged into its fourth day on Monday. With the two countries trading strikes that have killed civilians on both sides, the Russian Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to evacuate. As tensions flare in the region, the question remains of how Russia might become involved in the conflict. Strategic partnership? Moscow in April ratified a strategic partnership agreement with Iran that includes provisions for both countries to counter shared threats, but crucially does not create any kind of military alliance between the two countries. “The signing of the treaty does not mean the establishment of a military alliance with Iran or mutual military assistance,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an address to the State Duma at the time. So what might Russia do to aid Iran? Hanna Notte, a Russia and Middle East expert at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, wrote on X that Russia was likely to try to involve itself in international fora, such as the UN Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Notte also noted that Russia would likely try to offer itself as a mediator, due to Moscow’s desire to remain a player on he global stage. On Friday, Vladimir Putin offered up Russia as a mediator in his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

“The turbulence in the Middle East has proved too intense and unpredictable for Moscow to reliably steer in a favorable direction,” Notte wrote in Foreign Affairs in February. Ruslan Suleymanov, a non-resident research fellow at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University in Baku, echoed this sentiment. “Russia's credibility in the region was undermined last year when Putin showed his weakness while not supporting Bashar al-Assad in his fight with jihadists. Putin has made clear he is no longer reliable,” Suleymanov told The Moscow Times. “Practically, Russia could support Iran in the UN Security Council, for instance. There is no military obligation,” he said. One area where Russia does not need to worry is the continued supply of the Iranian-designed Shahed drones that it uses to attack Ukraine. Nicole Grajewski, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who specializes in Russia and Iran, told The Telegraph that Russia is capable of producing up to 2,700 drones per month without Iranian support.

news Russian Embassy in Israel Advises Citizens to Leave Country as Air War Intensifies Read more

‘Unlikely to affect Russia’s relationship with Israel’ According to Suleymanov, the conflict is unlikely to affect Russia’s relationship with Israel, despite Russia’s strategic partnership with Iran and Moscow’s criticism of Israel for striking at the Islamic republic. “Despite many problems and disagreements, Moscow is still interested in Israel,” he said. Marianna Belenkaya, a Russian Middle East expert and former commentator for the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, also believes that relations between Russia and Israel are far from black and white. For example, the two countries have maintained stable relations even as Russia has deepened its engagement with Hamas, she said. “Even in the difficult period that I mentioned, Israel did not break off relations with Russia, did not impose sanctions on Russia,” she said. “Therefore, I think that cooperation will continue as before, at least for now, as nothing can be predicted. By the way, I do not think that Russia is particularly concerned about Iran's nuclear program,” Belenkaya said.

What about the Russian economy? A prolonged confrontation between Iran and Israel could lead to a spike in oil and gas prices, which would provide a short-term boost to Russia's budget revenue. Complications in reaching a deal on the Iranian nuclear program may also benefit Moscow by further delaying the entry of Iranian oil and gas into the global — and in particular European — markets. The escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel pushed the benchmark Brent oil price up by nearly 10% on Monday compared to the previous week, from $67 per barrel to $73.60 per barrel. Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, such as gas processing facilities, could limit Iran’s oil and gas output, which primarily supplies gas to neighboring countries like Turkey and Iraq, and oil to China. While Iran’s share of global energy exports is relatively small, this could still have some impact on global oil prices. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Iran produced approximately four million barrels of oil per day in 2023, while its exports averaged 1.5 million barrels per day in 2024. In 2024, Iranian oil exports accounted for just 3.6% of the global volume. Investors' fears are fueled not just by what is happening within Iran but also by the potential for further moves that could disrupt oil and gas supplies, affecting the entire region. For the Russian economy, which relies on gas and oil revenues as a source of foreign currency and tax revenue for the government, the Iran-Israel confrontation could have some short-term economic benefit.