State Duma Ratifies Strategic Partnership Treaty With Iran

Lawmakers in Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Tuesday ratified a 20-year strategic partnership treaty with Iran, deepening military and political ties between the two countries as they remain under heavy Western sanctions.

The pact, signed by President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in January, aims to strengthen cooperation in areas including defense, intelligence sharing, trade and nuclear energy.

“The agreement takes [Russian-Iranian relations] to a fundamentally new level,” Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said last week ahead of the vote.

One of the treaty’s key provisions commits Russia and Iran to counter shared security threats, exchange intelligence and refrain from aiding an aggressor if either country is attacked.

Unlike a similar agreement with North Korea ratified in October, the Iran treaty does not appear to include a clause allowing the deployment of troops to support military operations.

“The signing of the treaty does not mean the establishment of a military alliance with Iran or mutual military assistance,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an address to the State Duma.