Russia, Iran to Sign ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ Treaty – Kremlin

Russia and Iran will sign a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty on Friday during a visit to Russia by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said Monday.

Raising concerns in the West, Moscow and Tehran have boosted their military and political cooperation amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East.

"On 17 January, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Russia on an official visit," the Kremlin said.

Alongside signing the agreement, the two leaders will discuss "prospects for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, transport and logistics and the humanitarian sphere, as well as topical issues on the regional and international agenda," the Kremlin said.

Both Russia and Iran are under heavy Western sanctions that include restrictions on their vital energy industries.

Putin signed a similarly named treaty with North Korea last year, further strengthening his alliance with Pyongyang.

Under that agreement, both sides commit to providing military assistance in case the other is invaded or attacked.