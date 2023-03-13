Lukashenko Courts Iran's Raisi in Continuing Diplomatic Push

The presidents of Iran and Belarus hailed their close ties in talks in Tehran Monday at a time both countries are sharply at odds with Western powers, including over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ex-Soviet state Belarus serves as a rear base for Russian troops, and Iran is accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for use in the invasion — a charge it denies while proclaiming its neutrality in the conflict.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed three decades of close ties with Belarus after talks with his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived late Sunday for a two-day visit.

"Thirty years after the start of relations ... the two countries have the will to strengthen cooperation," Raisi said, praising what he called their "common strategic vision."

Lukashenko said he had observed "with great respect the perseverance with which the [Iranian] people resist external pressures, attempts to impose the will of others on them."