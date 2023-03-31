Lukashenko Urges 'Truce' in Ukraine and Talks 'Without Preconditions'

Belarusian strongman and close Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko called Friday for a "truce" in Ukraine and for talks "without preconditions" between Moscow and Kyiv.

"We must stop now, before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities ... a declaration of a truce," Lukashenko said during a televised state-of-the-nation address.

"All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions," added Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.

He also said that Western support for Kyiv was increasing the likelihood of a nuclear war breaking out in Ukraine.