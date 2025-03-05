Lukashenko Offers to Host Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that could involve U.S. officials.

“Tell Trump that I expect him here with Putin and Zelensky,” Lukashenko said in a video interview with U.S. blogger Mario Nawfal, as reported by the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has faced U.S. and European sanctions over its support of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and its government’s crackdown on opposition.

“We are going to sit down and calmly make an accord — if you want to make an accord,” Lukashenko said in the interview, which was recorded late last month.

The Belarusian leader said any deal would need to involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “since a large part of Ukrainian society is with him.”