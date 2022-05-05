Russia’s War in Ukraine Is ‘Dragging On,' Belarus Leader Admits

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said he didn’t anticipate the war in Ukraine would “drag on this way,” over two months after close ally Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor that also shares a border with Belarus.

Analysts have said Russia’s leadership aimed to swiftly crush Ukraine’s military and take the capital Kyiv in the days after launching its invasion on Feb. 24. Roughly a month later, Russia abandoned this goal and pivoted to the eastern Ukrainian front, thwarted by fierce Ukrainian resistance and a series of misjudgments and logistical issues.

“I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the Associated Press published Thursday.

Belarus' authoritarian leader has publicly backed Russia’s invasion and is accused of providing a launch point for Russian troops to advance into northern Ukraine and toward Kyiv.

Speaking with AP, he claimed that Belarus is “doing everything now so that there isn’t a war,” including hosting Ukraine-Russia peace talks on its territory.

“Thanks to yours truly, me that is, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have begun,” he said.