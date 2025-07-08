Russia is advancing plans to revamp its international development efforts, with U.S. foreign aid models serving as inspiration, the head of the state cultural diplomacy agency said Tuesday.

The initiative reflects Russia’s broader push to assert its presence on the global stage amid Western sanctions and growing competition for influence in developing regions, particularly in the Global South.

The Foreign Ministry is currently drafting legislation aimed at more effectively managing Russia’s foreign aid and development programs, Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov told the RBC news outlet, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) serving as a model.

Primakov said Russia does not aim to rival USAID directly, but that “even matching nations such as Finland... would be a significant accomplishment.”

Under current regulations, Rossotrudnichestvo requires separate government decrees for each international development project, which Primakov described as inefficient. He said that formal legislation would improve transparency and allow for more purposeful strategic planning.