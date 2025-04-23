Kyrgyzstan Arrests Russian Cultural Agency Employee Over Suspected Ukraine War Recruitment

Law enforcement authorities in Kyrgyzstan arrested an employee of Russia’s state-funded cultural diplomacy agency Rossotrudnichestvo and three others on charges of recruiting locals for the war in Ukraine, media reported Tuesday.

A court in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Saturday placed Natalia Sekerina in pre-trial detention until June 17 on charges of mercenary activities, according to Radio Azattyk, the Kyrgyzstan desk of the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) news organization.

Sekerina was described as a Rossotrudnichestvo staff member in the Central Asian country’s second-largest city of Osh. Alongside her, the court placed Osh Mayor’s Office press secretary Sergei Lapushkin and two other unidentified individuals in pre-trial detention on the same charges.

Rossotrudnichestvo’s office in Kyrgyzstan expressed “alarm” over Sekerina’s arrest but said it lacked the full details surrounding her case, the Russian news agency Interfax reported Wednesday.

“Sekerina is a Kyrgyz citizen, a local employee of the branch who has been working at the Russian House since July 2024,” Rossotrudnichestvo was quoted as saying.