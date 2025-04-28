Kyrgyzstan Places Russian Cultural Agency Employee Under House Arrest

A court in Kyrgyzstan ruled to place an employee of Russia’s state-funded cultural exchange agency Rossotrudnichestvo under house arrest after she was detained on suspicion of recruiting locals for the Russian military, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

Media reported last week that Kyrgyz law enforcement authorities arrested four people on charges of mercenary activities, a crime that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Rossotrudnichestvo’s Natalia Sekerina and the three others were initially placed in pre-trial detention until June 17. Interfax reported that a second person, identified as local businessman Vladimir Sirotenko, was also placed under house arrest.

Media reports previously identified the other two as Sergei Lapushkin, spokesman for the mayor’s office of Kyrgyzstan’s second-largest city of Osh, and Viktor Vasilyev, a political consultant described by investigative media as a “white nationalist GRU agent.”