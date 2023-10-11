Russia and Kyrgyzstan to Create Shared Air Defense System

Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Wednesday ratified an agreement for a common air defense system with Russia, just a day before a planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Central Asian country.

The agreement states that a land plot of five hectares at the Kant Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan will be used for the joint program.

"Lawmakers examined and adopted the bill on the ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation for the creation of a Joint Regional Air Defense System," the Kyrgyz parliament said.

The agreement for a shared defense system between their two countries is valid for five years, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Russia has similar deals with other allied countries including Kazakhstan, Belarus and Tajikistan.