Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to 'Develop' Its Military Facilities in Kyrgyzstan

By AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov pictured during talks at the Kremlin on Monday. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russia will "develop" its military installations in Central Asian ally Kyrgyzstan, the Kremlin said Monday, following talks between the two countries' leaders in Moscow.

"The heads of state emphasized the importance of strengthening the Kyrgyz Republic's armed forces and developing Russian military facilities on its territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Kyrgyzstan, a majority-Muslim country of nearly 7 million people, hosts a Russian military base made up of an airfield, a naval installation on Lake Issyk-Kul and several other sites.  

President Sadyr Japarov met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, on the eve of Victory Day, a Soviet war anniversary to be marked by an army parade through Red Square.

Japarov will be one of several foreign leaders to attend the parade this year.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan, an ex-Soviet republic, are linked through a Moscow-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). 

According to the statement released by the Kremlin, the two countries also expect to "deepen military and technical cooperation" as well as their economic and cultural relations in order to "reach a new level of integration."

The leaders agreed to boost military ties as Moscow's offensive in Ukraine stretches into its second year and the West is mulling new sanctions against Moscow.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan , Defense

Read more

under contract

Central Asians in Russia Pressured to Join Moscow's Fight in Ukraine

“I think the Russian government is using labor migrants as cannon fodder in Ukraine,” a prominent migrants' rights activist alleged.
sweet tooth

Russian Military Developing ‘Chewing Gum’ Coronavirus Vaccine – RBC

The mucosal vaccine would be used in various treatment and prevention regimens, the Defense Ministry research unit said.
war casualties

Russian Serviceman Killed, 3 Injured in Syria Blast

The soldiers had been on patrol in northern Syria when an improvised explosive device exploded near their vehicle.
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...