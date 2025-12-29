Mariupol Theater Destroyed in Russian Siege Reopens After Reconstruction

A theater destroyed in one of the most notorious attacks of Russia’s siege of Mariupol in early 2022 has reopened following reconstruction, Russian authorities said Sunday, as the Kremlin continues efforts to showcase reconstruction in occupied Ukrainian territory.

State television broadcast footage of a reopening ceremony featuring performers from Mariupol and St. Petersburg, showing the theater’s rebuilt marble staircase and columns, as well as a 2.5-ton crystal chandelier hanging in the auditorium.

“The Mariupol Drama Theatre has reopened its doors to spectators,” said Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed leader of the eastern Donetsk region, in a statement. He said the theater’s “historic image” had been restored alongside the installation of modern equipment.

Authorities had initially said the reopening would take place last Wednesday, which passed without any announcements. It was not immediately clear why the event was moved to Sunday.

Russian forces captured Mariupol, a major port city on the Sea of Azov, in the early months of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine, subjecting it to a nearly three-month siege that left much of the city destroyed and thousands dead. Human Rights Watch estimated at least 8,000 civilian deaths, while the city’s exiled Ukrainian municipal council has put the toll at more than 22,000.