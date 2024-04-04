Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

German Firms Help ‘Rebuild’ Russian-Occupied Mariupol – Report

By AFP
A bird's eye view of new apartment buildings under construction in Mariupol in late 2022. Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Two German construction companies are taking part in rebuilding Russian-occupied Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that fell to Moscow's invading forces two years ago, a German press investigation claimed on Thursday.

The industrial Knauf group, which manufactures plasterboard, and WKB Systems, which produces aerated concrete, have been providing materials for construction in the city that was almost entirely flattened during the early months of the war, according to the investigation by Monitor magazine and shown on the public ARD television channel.

Monitor says it has analyzed numerous images from construction sites where the Knauf logo appears, as well as detailed activity reports demonstrating the German company's presence in the port city.

Mariupol fell to Russian forces after a two-month siege that cost the lives of thousands and left the city in rubble.

The magazine also quotes an "official distributor" of Knauf's that is promoting a housing project in Mariupol, built with Knauf products on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Products from WKB Systems, which is majority-owned by Russian businessman Viktor Budarin, can also be seen at construction sites in Mariupol, the magazine said.

Knauf, in a statement sent to AFP, insisted it "respects all the EU, U.K. and American sanctions against Russia."

The Bavarian group runs 14 production sites in Russia where it employs 4,000 people.

It said its decision not to pull out of Russia — as many major German groups did following the invasion — was out of "responsibility" to its employees.

Since conquering Mariupol, Russia has published a reconstruction plan for the city, which was home to more than 400,000 Ukrainians before the invasion.

"Any enterprise participating should ask itself at whose service it is putting itself," Germany's foreign ministry told AFP, describing Russia's reconstruction claim as "propaganda."

Germany's economy ministry told AFP that authorities needed to determine whether or not the participation of German companies represented "a violation of sanctions."

Read more about: Germany , Occupied Ukraine , Ukraine war , Mariupol

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

occupied city

Italian City Cancels 'Propaganda' Mariupol Exhibition

The exhibition and conference had been dedicated to the "rebirth" of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city that was virtually destroyed in a Russian siege.
1 Min read
war-scarred city

In Photos: In Russian-Occupied Mariupol, Locals Try to Return to Everyday Life Amid the Ruins

More than a year into its occupation by Russia, Mariupol still bears the scars of last spring's relentless Russian offensive.
1 Min read
Ravaged city

Russians Buy Up Property in Occupied Mariupol As Counteroffensive Looms

The occupied Ukrainian city's real estate market is seen as a potential tourist destination due to its location on the Sea of Azov.
2 Min read
war-scarred city

In Photos: Life Under Russian Occupation in Ukraine's Mariupol

The port city was nearly completely destroyed during a three-month Russian siege in the spring of 2022.
1 Min read