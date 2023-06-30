Russians Buy Up Property in Occupied Mariupol As Counteroffensive Looms

Russians are buying up real estate in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, over a year after a relentless siege by Moscow left it mostly in ruins, the independent news outlet Bumaga reported.

Russian authorities have for months boasted of large-scale reconstruction efforts in Mariupol following the destruction of approximately 90% of the city’s residential buildings and 60% of private homes.

Up to 1,500 civilians were killed and 350,000 fled Mariupol as Russian forces laid siege to the city between late February and May last year.

According to Bumaga, property buyers from Russia are looking to invest in Mariupol’s real estate market as a potential tourist destination due to its location on the Sea of Azov.

But they expressed little concern about Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive in territories leading to the outskirts of Mariupol, some 80 kilometers north of the city.