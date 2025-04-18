Russia Systematically Seizing Thousands of Homes in Occupied Mariupol, Investigation Says

Russian authorities are carrying out a sweeping campaign to seize homes in occupied Mariupol that belong to Ukrainians who fled from Russia’s invasion or were killed in the fighting, according to a BBC Verify investigation published three years after Moscow’s forces captured the city after a brutal siege.

At least 5,700 homes have been earmarked for seizure, the outlet reported, citing documents published by Mariupol’s Russian-installed administration since July 2024.

To retain ownership of their homes, Ukrainians must travel to Mariupol via Russian territory, undergo rigorous security checks and navigate a complex web of bureaucratic hurdles.

In practice, it is nearly “impossible” for displaced Ukrainians to reclaim their property, said Petro Andryushchenko, a former adviser to Mariupol’s Ukrainian mayor.

The expropriation process typically begins after a report from an inspector or local resident. Within 10 days, the property is listed on the occupying authorities’ website as having signs of “signs of being ownerless.”