In Photos: Ukraine's Mariupol After 2 Years of Russian Occupation

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol was almost entirely razed to the ground during an 80-day-long conquest waged by Russia in 2022.

At least 8,000 residents of the city died of war-related causes during the siege, according to Human Rights Watch.

Images of life and death in the besieged city — which were also depicted in the Oscar-winning 20 Days in Mariupol by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov — made the name Mariupol synonymous with atrocities and horror inflicted by the Russian army.

Shortly after capturing the city, Russia rushed in to realize its ambitious reconstruction plans by building scores of new apartment blocks and re-paving the roads, but the many reminders of recent destructions still remain on the city’s streets.
A mural created by Italian artist Jorit on a residential building in Mariupol.
Stringer / AFP
A worker cleans debris near the bust of co-founder of the Soviet state Vladimir Lenin at a destroyed local museum.
AFP
Construction workers rebuild the Mariupol drama theatre, where between 300 and 600 people are estimated to have been killed by a Russian airstrike in 2022.
Stringer / AFP
A destroyed district of Mariupol.
Stringer / AFP
Construction workers ride bikes through a destroyed district of the city.
AFP
Workers clean debris near the heavily damaged building of the Chaika Palace of Culture.
Stringer / AFP
A ruined district of the city.
Stringer / AFP
A worker cleans a statue of Vladimir Lenin inside a destroyed local museum.
AFP
A Russian sapper checks a ruined building in Mariupol.
AFP
A ceremony to reopen a kindergarten takes place in Mariupol.
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
A view of Mariupol's Nevsky neighbourhood.
Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS
