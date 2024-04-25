In Photos: Ukraine's Mariupol After 2 Years of Russian Occupation

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol was almost entirely razed to the ground during an 80-day-long conquest waged by Russia in 2022.



At least 8,000 residents of the city died of war-related causes during the siege, according to Human Rights Watch.



Images of life and death in the besieged city — which were also depicted in the Oscar-winning 20 Days in Mariupol by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov — made the name Mariupol synonymous with atrocities and horror inflicted by the Russian army.



Shortly after capturing the city, Russia rushed in to realize its ambitious reconstruction plans by building scores of new apartment blocks and re-paving the roads, but the many reminders of recent destructions still remain on the city’s streets.