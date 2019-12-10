Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Large Statue of Putin Unveiled in Kyrgyzstan

By Reuters
24.kg

A ski resort in Kyrgyzstan has unveiled a 2.5-meter statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the resort's founder received a $1.2 million loan from a Russian-sponsored development fund.

Erected last month, the monument sees Russia's leader wearing a suit as he looks out over a barren landscape of rocky valleys and snow-capped peaks, 30 kilometers south of the capital, Bishkek.

Resort director Akbar Roziev said he had turned to Kyrgyz banks looking for a credit line but did not find the terms on offer to his liking, whereas the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, opened in 2014, extended him a loan at 4%.

24.kg

"I didn't know how to express my gratitude," Roziev said, adding that he saw Putin as a role model. "Thanks to his loan, we now have a (much better) center."

"What else can I say? Putin is the man, with a capital M," Roziev said.

The fund supporting Roziev's project describes itself as the leading mechanism for integrating Kyrgyzstan into the Eurasian Union, a foreign policy initiative promoted by Putin since 2011 which aims to remove barriers to trade, capital and labor movement between Russia and its ex-Soviet neighbors.

The statue joins other monuments of leaders erected by the ski resort, including one of early Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin.

Tourists regularly pose for photos and take selfies with the resort's newest addition, Roziev said.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan , Putin , Loan

Read more

Post-Soviet Partner

Russia Gives Kyrgyzstan $30M Grant as Putin Visits Key Regional Ally

Russia has written off more than $700 million of Kyrgyzstan’s debt since 2005.
news

Kyrgyzstan Set for Closer Ties With Russia After Polls


Kyrgyzstan's Moscow-leaning parties appeared certain on Sunday of being able to form a new coalition to draw the hard-up nation further into Moscow's...
Putin

Kremlin Critics Accuse Putin of Hypocrisy for Attending Veteran Dissident's Wake

Putin joined hundreds of others who paid their respects at the open-cask ceremony for Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the founder of Russia's oldest human rights group...
Putin

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

The share of Russians who blame their head of state for social and economic issues has gone up annually since January 2015, according to Levada.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.