Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Praises Kyrgyzstan for ‘Special Status’ of Russian Language

Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Kyrgyzstan for preserving the “special status” of the Russian language, even as the Central Asian country moves to strengthen the use of Kyrgyz in public life.

“I’d like to note and thank you for the fact that the Russian language has been given a special status in Kyrgyzstan,” Putin told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during talks at the Kremlin.

“This allows us to work more efficiently in a number of other areas, including the economy,” he said, pointing to an 11% increase in trade between the two countries in 2024.

Putin’s remarks came a week after Kyrgyzstan’s parliament passed a bill requiring public officials to be proficient in Kyrgyz and mandating that at least 60% of broadcast content on television and radio be in Kyrgyz. The bill also requires place names to be written in Kyrgyz and stipulates that Kyrgyz-language text in advertisements appear larger than Russian.

Japarov has not yet signed the bill into law.

While both Kyrgyz and Russian are official state languages in Kyrgyzstan, Russian continues to carry higher social prestige across much of Central Asia, providing access to more prestigious jobs and opportunities for labor migration to Russia.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — along with Russian officials’ nationalistic rhetoric and claims to defend Russian-speaking minorities in former Soviet republics — has prompted many Central Asian countries to revive and promote their national languages.

Some Russian politicians have criticized those efforts, accusing officials in Central Asia of seeking to distance themselves from Moscow.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Arrives in Kyrgyzstan for First Foreign Visit Since ICC Warrant

Putin’s two-day visit involves talks with regional counterparts and attendance at the annual Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.
1 Min read

Armenian PM to Skip Summit Putin Due to Attend – Kyrgyzstan

Pashinyan's snubbing the meeting of a Moscow-led regional grouping is a further blow to ties between Yerevan and Moscow, which have soured in recent weeks...
1 Min read

Putin's Kyrgyzstan Visit to Be First Abroad Since ICC Warrant

Vladimir Putin is due to visit a Russian air base in the city of Kant, east of the capital Bishkek, for the 20th anniversary of its opening.
1 Min read
Feature

Putin Looks to Shore Up Russia’s Regional Influence on Kyrgyzstan Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attempt to shore up Russia’s regional authority on a visit Friday to the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan...