Ukraine Says 4 Killed, Over 30 Wounded in Russian Strikes

By AFP
Odesa after a Russian attack. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian strikes killed at least four people and wounded more than 30 others across Ukraine overnight, regional officials said on Monday.

Two people died in the Sumy region in the east and one in the Odesa region in the south, Ukraine's state emergency services said in a post on Telegram.

One man was killed in the southern Kherson region, according to the regional governor.

More than 30 people have also been wounded, most of them in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, officials said.

Russian drones also hit the capital Kyiv in strikes that damaged buildings but did not result in any fatalities, the city's mayor wrote on Telegram.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said that it had shot down 91 Ukrainian drones overnight, including eight in the Moscow region.

On Friday, Russia carried out its largest drone and missile barrage on Ukraine since it launched its invasion in February 2022, launching 530 drones and around a dozen missiles on Kyiv in an attack that killed at least two people.

