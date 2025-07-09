Moscow Theatre Director Questioned in Large-Scale Embezzlement Probe

Russian investigators questioned the artistic director of two of Russia’s most prominent theaters in connection with a major embezzlement case, the St. Petersburg-based news outlet Fontanka reported Wednesday.

The investigation centers on alleged financial misconduct during the restoration of the Gorky Moscow Art Theatre’s stage, which was scheduled to reopen in October 2025.

Vladimir Kehman, the artistic director of the Gorky Moscow Art Theatre and the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, was summoned to the Investigative Committee’s headquarters in Moscow and authorities searched his residence, Fontanka reported.

Kehman is currently classified as a witness.

The case is reportedly being led by the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, and the Interior Ministry’s economic security division.

The Ostorozhno Novosti news outlet reported that the main entrance to Moscow Art Theatre was closed and that officers affiliated with the Interior Ministry had sealed off parts of the building.

Investigators are examining the roles of several companies that won major renovation contracts under Kehman’s leadership, including RSK-Renaissance, Stroy-Expert and Atlant-Project.

RSK-Renaissance alone was awarded a nearly 1-billion-ruble ($13 million) contract in 2023 for work on the Moscow Art Theatre.