Russian Director of ISIS Brides Play Given 2 Months Pre-Trial Detention

Updates with Berkovich being remanded in custody.

A Moscow court ordered the director of an award-winning play about Russian Islamic State brides to be remanded in custody for two months on Friday, a day after she was arrested for allegedly “justifying terrorism,” Interfax reported.

Lawyers representing Yevgeniya (Zhenya) Berkovich had requested the court place their client under house arrest or release her on bail, pointing out that she was responsible for looking after young children will health problems.

Berkovich's mother, activist Yelena Efros, said Thursday that a criminal case had been opened in connection with the play, “Tiercel the Brave Falcon,” which tells the stories of real Russian women who arranged online marriages with members of the Islamic State terrorist group and attempted to join their husbands in Syria.

Berkovich was detained in Moscow on Thursday and was interrogated by Investigative Committee officers, the OVD-Info rights project reported.

Her lawyer Yulia Tregubova later confirmed to OVD-Info that the director was under arrest as a suspect in the case.