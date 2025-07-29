Voronezh Declares Emergency in Key Farming Districts After Storms Devastate Crops

The Voronezh region has declared a state of emergency in two districts after violent storms earlier this month destroyed large swaths of crops in one of Russia’s most important grain-producing areas.

The emergency decree signed by Governor Alexander Gusev on July 25 and published Tuesday affects the Verkhnekhavsky and Novousmansky districts, which were hit by a powerful hurricane and hailstorm between July 13 and 14.

Voronezh ranks among the country’s top five grain producers and is a major supplier of sugar beets.

Regional agricultural authorities have been ordered to complete damage assessments by Aug. 1.

Voronezh had previously been under a regionwide state of emergency from late May until last week due to a series of unseasonal frosts that wiped out nearly half of the region’s planned fruit and berry harvest.