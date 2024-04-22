Support The Moscow Times!
3 Killed in Russian Machine-Building Plant Fire

Three people have been killed and two injured in a fire at a machine-building plant in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

Eyewitness footage shared by local social media channels showed thick black smoke coming out of a two-story industrial building and spreading to nearby streets.

The fire engulfed around 500 square meters of the machine-building plant Enikmash, which manufactures press forges, said the state-run broadcaster Vesti Voronezh.

Firefighters localized the blaze around 1.5 hours after being tipped off about the emergency.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

