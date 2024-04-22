3 Killed in Russian Machine-Building Plant Fire

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

Firefighters localized the blaze around 1.5 hours after being tipped off about the emergency.

The fire engulfed around 500 square meters of the machine-building plant Enikmash, which manufactures press forges, said the state-run broadcaster Vesti Voronezh.

Three people have been killed and two injured in a fire at a machine-building plant in the southern Russian city of Voronezh, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.