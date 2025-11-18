Voronezh Deputy Mayor Slams ‘Toxic and Ungrateful’ Residents Amid City Waste Crisis

A deputy mayor in the Russian city of Voronezh has called local residents “toxic and ungrateful” after weeks of public anger over uncollected household waste, local media reported Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Lyudmila Borodina's comments came amid reports of a waste management crisis in the neighboring town of Semiluki, where residents told the Ostorozhno Novosti news outlet that garbage bins have been missing from a major road for a month and that their complaints on social media have gone unanswered.

“I want to say that we live quite well. Our people who work for businesses and citizens work practically around the clock to make sure we are comfortable. But the level of gratitude and toxicity among Voronezh residents is completely different,” the local outlet Bloknot quoted Borodina as saying at a business forum Tuesday.