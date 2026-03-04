Russia’s Prison Population Falls to Historic Low, Deputy Chief Justice Says

Russia’s prison population has fallen to a historic low, the newly appointed first deputy chief justice of the Supreme Court said Wednesday, coming after years of the Russian military’s recruitment of convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

First Deputy Chief Justice Vladimir Davydov said 308,000 people are currently incarcerated nationwide, which would represent a roughly 70% drop from the 1.06 million inmates he said were held in Russian prisons in 2001.

He added that 89,000 people are being held in pretrial detention centers, also a record low.

Davydov attributed the decline to the “humanization” of Russia’s law enforcement practices since President Vladimir Putin first took office.

He did not address the likely significant impact of large-scale prisoner recruitment for the military since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when authorities stopped publishing detailed prison statistics.