Russian State TV Broadcasts Prisoner Plea From 'Captured' Britons

Two men identified as captured British soldiers fighting for the Ukrainian army made a plea for a prisoner exchange in a video aired by Russian state television on Monday.

In the interviews broadcast on ​​state channel Rossia 24, the men can be seen appealing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exchange them for captured businessman, politician and Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk.

Rossia 24 identified the two Britons as Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, but did not specify where they were being held. The outlet also claimed that the pair were among those who surrendered to Russian forces during fighting in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

“A lot has gone on over the last five-six weeks that I’m not fully aware of,” the man identified as Pinner says on camera. “Obviously, I understand that Mr. Medvedchuk has been detained and we look for exchanging myself and Aiden Aislin for Mr. Medvedchuk.”





