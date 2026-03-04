Putin Calls for Ukraine War Veterans to Fill Russia’s Police Staffing Shortages

President Vladimir Putin has urged Russia’s Interior Ministry to recruit veterans of the country’s war in Ukraine to help address growing personnel shortages in the country’s police force.

Speaking at the ministry’s annual review on Wednesday, Putin said veterans’ combat experience, psychological resilience and physical conditioning made them well-suited to strengthen the ranks of the police.

“I ask that you actively recruit such candidates for existing vacancies,” he said.

Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said the ministry faced a shortfall of 212,000 officers in 2025.

High staff turnover has exacerbated the problem, with 80,000 officers departing last year compared to 58,000 new hires.

Some 350,000 personnel have departed since 2020, leaving certain local police departments effectively understaffed.