Nearly 140K Russian Soldiers Back From War Are in Need of Reintegration, Kremlin Says

Almost 140,000 Russian soldiers have returned to civilian life after fighting in the war against Ukraine and now require reintegration support, a Kremlin official said Thursday.

“Around 137,000 fighters have already returned home from the front lines of the special military operation,” said Sergei Novikov, who heads the Kremlin’s Directorate for Social Projects, at a state-funded youth forum.

“These are mostly young people... under 35,” Novikov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency. “They need help retraining, finding new jobs. Not just any jobs, but decent ones. Because right now, in the combat zone, they’re earning solid pay.”

Soldiers earn at least 204,000 rubles ($2,600) per month while deployed in Ukraine.

“They need to return home in a way that doesn't cause a drop in household income,” Novikov added.