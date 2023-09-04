Russian Universities Admit 8.5K Ukraine War Veterans and Their Children

Universities across Russia have admitted 8,500 veterans of the war in Ukraine and their children this academic year, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced Monday.

President Vladimir Putin in 2022 ordered a 10% university admission quota for war veterans and their children, granting them priority and clearing them of entrance exams.

“On the president’s instructions, about 8,500 participants of the special military operation [in Ukraine] and their children have been enrolled to study under a separate quota,” Chernyshenko reported at a cabinet meeting.

“We have such children in almost all regions. Many of them entered the country’s leading universities,” he added.