Russian Mercenary Convicted for Murder Speaks at School – Reports

A Russian mercenary twice convicted of homicide before he fought in Ukraine was invited to speak with young teenagers at a public school this month, media reported Thursday.

Wagner fighter and assault machine gunner Alexander Raspravin was welcomed as a local hero with war stories from Russia’s nearly 20-month invasion of Ukraine.

Raspravin was photographed in full camouflage inside a seventh-grade classroom in Vyezdnoye, a town in the Nizhny Novgorod region 400 kilometers east of Moscow.

A rocket-propelled grenade was featured prominently in the classroom session, with classmates seen closely examining the weapon and one student mounting it on his shoulder.

“[Raspravin] spoke about living conditions at the front and the importance of the support of ordinary citizens,” the school said in a social media post on Oct. 5.