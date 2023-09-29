Putin Says Convicts Killed in Ukraine Paid Debt to Society

President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russian prisoners who died in Ukraine had redeemed themselves in the eyes of society.

To boost regular troops fighting in Ukraine, the army and mercenary group Wagner have extensively recruited from Russian penal colonies.

"They are dead," Putin said during a televised meeting, referring to prisoners who died in Ukraine.

"Everyone can make some mistakes, they once did. But they gave their lives for the Motherland, and fully redeemed themselves," Putin said at the meeting with servicemen who fought near Ukraine's Urozhaine on the southern front.