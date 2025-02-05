‘The Real Truth’: Schools Across Russia Open Ukraine War Museums

“I am confident that the Special Operation Museum opened today at the school will provide our younger generation with a true example of courage, patriotism and love for their Motherland,” a Belgorod city deputy said as he inaugurated the museum at School No. 34. Among the museum’s first exhibits include a military banner and the personal belongings of a school graduate who died in the war. The banner, school administrators said, was blessed by Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill. Russian schools have been significantly impacted by the country's three-year war in Ukraine, with patriotic and military lessons added to the curriculum and memorial plaques installed on facades in honor of fallen graduates. But over the past year, entire museums dedicated to the Kremlin’s “special military operation” have become increasingly widespread in Russian schools as the state seeks to indoctrinate all generations with its wartime narrative. Meanwhile in Ukraine, hundreds of schools have been damaged or destroyed in Russia’s war. “Earlier [at the beginning of the full-scale war], [these museums were] a local initiative — someone pushed for it, someone took Putin’s speech too literally. But now we are seeing a wider trend,” independent educator Dima Zitzer told The Moscow Times. School war museums are being opened in both the capital Moscow and in regions that have been most affected by mobilization. In Ulan-Ude, the capital of the eastern Siberian republic of Buryatia, an exhibition about the war in Ukraine was opened in a children’s art school. “Museums like these will allow us to convey the truth, the real truth,” the mayor of Ulan-Ude said at the opening ceremony. Vladislav Staf, a historian and researcher of memorial culture, said exhibitions of war memorabilia in schools are an attempt by the authorities to justify the three-year conflict. “There is still no simple answer as to why the war is being fought,” Staf told The Moscow Times. “The most unexpected explanations have been given — one even claimed it was ‘against global homosexuality.’ It sounds comical, but nevertheless, it shows that a single, clear answer still does not exist.”

Museum of Military Glory at School No. 123 in Nizhny Novgorod. nobl.ru

In a rural school in the republic of Bashkortostan, a museum was created with the support of the ruling United Russia party to honor local men who died in the war. Among its exhibits are portraits of the fallen, a map of the front line, helmets and even a packet of wet wipes supplied to soldiers. “My son volunteered as soon as the Bashkir battalions began forming. Six months later, he was gone. It was very frightening,” said the mother of one of the fallen soldiers during the opening ceremony. This museum includes a separate exhibition dedicated to World War II, reinforcing the Kremlin’s propaganda narrative that Russia is fighting the same war against fascism today that it was when it fought Nazi Germany. “Putin and his inner circle use rhetoric that portrays the war in Ukraine as yet another sacred war against fascism. And such a war, by definition, cannot be considered criminal,” Staf said. Sometimes, exhibitions about the war in Ukraine are organized both inside and outside schools. In the fall of 2024, a checkpoint “just like on the front lines” was installed in the yard of a school in Simferopol, annexed Crimea, named after the 85th Artillery Regiment. Inside a military headquarters built on the school grounds are bunk beds resembling army barracks. The school administration now plans to open a shooting range for firearms training. “Straight from the front lines — students of School No. 5 can now see fragments of downed NATO missiles, helmets and bullet casings,” a local news anchor said of the school's museum.