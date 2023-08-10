Russia Seeks New Trial for Man Who Criticized Child's Pro-War Hat

Russian authorities will seek a new trial for a man who insulted a boy for wearing a pro-war hat following an outcry from Russia's community of staunch war supporters, prosecutors said Thursday.

A court in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in June fined Alexander Neustroyev 7,000 rubles ($70) on charges of "hooliganism" as part of a court-ordered settlement instead of a criminal conviction.

Neustroyev, 57, was accused in April of telling an 11-year-old boy, who wore a hat with the militarist Z symbol, to “shove the hat up your a**, moron.”

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said it plans to urge a higher court to review the Yekaterinburg court's verdict following criticism by pro-war figures, including federal lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein and Yekaterinburg Mayor Alexei Orlov.

“The criminal case could not be terminated,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.