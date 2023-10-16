Russia has agreed to release four Ukrainian children to Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing an anonymous government official familiar with the matter.

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been moved to Russia since the start of Moscow’s 20-month war on its neighbor. The four children are the first to be returned as part of the small Gulf nation’s negotiation efforts, marking a major development in one of the most sensitive issues of the war.



“All parties agreed they found their [the Ukrainian children’s] parents, documents all matched [and] they could be reunited,” the official said.

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed the release of two Ukrainian children.

Two of the children are back with their relatives and two others are expected to reunite with their families in the coming days, The Washington Post cited its source as saying.

The official who spoke with The Washington Post identified the reunited children as a 2-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy. The 2-year-old was said to have reunited with his mother, while the 7-year-old, whose mother was arrested and remains in custody in Russia, was reunited with his grandmother.

The two other children, a 9-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, are expected to return to their Ukrainian families this Wednesday.