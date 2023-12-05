6 Ukrainian Children Returned From Russia Under Qatari Deal

Six Ukrainian children taken by Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion are to be reunited with their families after Qatari mediation, officials from the Gulf state said Tuesday.

Russia has been accused of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian children from schools, hospitals and orphanages in parts of the country controlled by its forces.

The children, aged between eight and 15, are the second group of minors to be returned via Qatar's Embassy in Moscow through a Doha-mediated deal between Russia and Ukraine which saw four returned in October.

Qatar had facilitated "the reunification of six additional Ukrainian children with their families in time for the festive holidays," said Lolwah Al-Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

"Both sides cooperated fully and engaged in good faith throughout the process, with Qatar serving as an intermediary," she added.