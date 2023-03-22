Russia to Introduce Benefits for Children Wounded in Ukraine

Russia will introduce special social security benefits for children wounded in the war in Ukraine, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday, citing presidential children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

“The president supported this [decision] and now it is being worked out by the corresponding government departments,” the agency quoted Lvova-Belova as saying. “I hope there will soon be a government decree on the mechanism for identifying such children and providing [them with] all the benefits."

As many as 1,000 children would qualify for the benefits, according to Lvova-Belova, without specifying the requirements.