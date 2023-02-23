Putin Calls Russia's Armed Forces 'Guarantor of Stability' on Military Holiday

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called Russia's military a "guarantor of national stability," promising to boost arms production nearly a year after the start of the Ukraine offensive.

"A modern, efficient army and navy are a guarantee of the country's security and sovereignty, a guarantee of its stable development and its future," Putin said in a video address to mark the annual Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday in Russia, which falls a day before the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"That's why, as before, we will pay priority attention to strengthening our defense capabilities," he added.

Putin said Russia would "conduct the balanced and high-quality development of all components of the armed forces" in particular by equipping troops with "new strike systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems."

"Now our industry is rapidly increasing production of an entire range of conventional weapons," he said in the video released by the Kremlin.