Putin Orders Free Land Handouts for Ukraine War Veterans

Regional authorities in Russia have been tasked with distributing free plots of land to veterans of Moscow’s war against Ukraine, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Those eligible to receive land include combat veterans, as well as military personnel, volunteer fighters, and employees of the Russian National Guard who have been awarded the title of Hero of Russia or who have received other merit-based awards during their service.

The right to free land will also be granted to family members of decorated military personnel and those who died from their injuries or illnesses sustained on the frontlines.

Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, are excluded from the decree and must instead develop their own alternative social support measures for war veterans.