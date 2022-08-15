Putin Pushes Russia's Combat-Tested Arms for Export

President Vladimir Putin on Monday promoted Russian weapons to his foreign allies, saying they had all been tested on the field of battle.

"We are ready to offer allies and partners the most modern types of weapons — from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said in televised remarks at the opening of a military forum outside Moscow.

He said Russian weapons are valued by military professionals for their "reliability, quality and most importantly — high efficiency."

"Almost all of them have been used in real combat operations more than once," he added.

Putin also praised Russia's "many" allies as the country finds itself increasingly isolated since the start of the military intervention in neighboring Ukraine.

Washington and Brussels have hit Moscow with a barrage of crippling sanctions, pushing Putin to seek new markets and strengthen ties with nations in Africa and Asia.