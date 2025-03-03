Russian Army’s Use of Donkeys in Ukraine Underscores a Staggering Equipment Shortage

Russian soldiers are being forced to use horses and donkeys to transport supplies to and from the front lines in Ukraine as high losses and insufficient production have created acute equipment shortages. Meanwhile, the Russian army has resorted to using civilian vehicles for attacks on Ukrainian positions, reducing combat effectiveness, increasing casualties and slowing their advance. As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a negotiated end to Russia’s three-year war, many analysts warn that any peace agreement allowing Russia to hold on to occupied territories would be unstable, potentially leading to renewed aggression against Ukraine or even an attack on NATO countries. While these diplomatic efforts hum along, there are questions about the state of the Russian military and its ability to recover from losses after three years of intense fighting — especially after pro-Russian Telegram channels circulated photos of donkeys being used at the front lines this month. Pro-war blogger Kirill Fedorov claimed that the Defense Ministry had sent a donkey to his unit due to a shortage of vehicles. More evidence of Russian soldiers using donkeys, horses and even camels to transport supplies emerged soon after. Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, said the army’s use of pack animals was a “normal” practice. Since the beginning of the war, Russian troops have relied on civilian vehicles for logistical support, often purchasing them with their own money or through volunteer fundraising. These vehicles are used for transportation in the rear, delivering supplies and troop reinforcements. However, in recent months, there have been increasing cases of Russian soldiers launching assaults on Ukrainian positions in ordinary civilian cars.

@garmaev_alexander

One video captured by a Ukrainian drone shows a column of civilian vehicles being struck by mortars and FPV drones, resulting in heavy losses. And this is far from the only case. The Russian military has even started using scooters for transportation on the front line. Other videos depict Russian troops attempting attacks on motorcycles, which also result in significant casualties. According to the OSINT project Oryx, Russia has lost over 15,000 pieces of military hardware since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, including more than 3,700 tanks and roughly 8,000 armored vehicles. The number of destroyed civilian vehicles is even higher. Military analyst Yan Matveev noted that combat vehicles primarily serve as troop transporters. Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs) are designed to move soldiers across “no man's land” to enemy positions or evacuate them, providing some level of protection. However, Russia’s IFVs have proven inadequate in Ukraine and the country lacks mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, which the U.S. supplies to Ukraine. The increasing dominance of drones on the battlefield has made attacks even more perilous. Recently, Ukrainian forces decimated an armored column from Russia’s elite 155th brigade as it attempted to advance across open terrain in the Kursk region.

t.me/warhistoryalconafter

Analysts say that repeated costly assaults have severely depleted Russia’s vehicle reserves. “The critical shortage of transportation in the Russian army has completely deprived it of the ability to conduct strategic offensive operations,” Matveev said. Even local battlefield breakthroughs have become difficult to exploit, he said, as Russian forces struggle to transfer reinforcements or resupply advancing troops. This has resulted in a slow, grinding style of warfare. Despite setbacks, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold defensive lines, largely because Russia’s logistical network is stretched thin, Matveev said. Due to equipment shortages, Russian units have begun using civilian vehicles, including cars and minibuses, to transport personnel and supplies. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces employ such vehicles, but they lack the necessary armor, making them highly vulnerable to drone attacks as both sides actively target each other’s logistics. Videos filmed by Russian soldiers show frontline roads littered with burned-out civilian and military vehicles. As a result, the Russian army has occasionally resorted to using pack animals for transporting ammunition and other supplies.

Military expert Pavel Luzin noted that other countries’ militaries use pack animals in difficult terrain like deserts or mountains. “In the steppes of Ukraine, where there is an extensive road network, the use of animals is purely due to a lack of transportation,” he told The Moscow Times. In some places, the situation is even more dire. On the battlefield near Pokrovsk, a key Donetsk region stronghold for Kyiv, Russian troops must march 18 kilometers (11 miles) on foot due to vehicle losses, Russian military blogger Svyatoslav Golikov reported. Supplies, reinforcements and ammunition deliveries have slowed dramatically. The loss of armored vehicles and worsening logistics have already affected the pace of Russian advances. Data from the Ukrainian OSINT project Deep State shows that in early February, the Russian army captured the smallest amount of Ukrainian territory since June 2024, according to an analysis by the outlet Agentsvo. Since the start of the war, Russia has been able to make up for its heavy vehicle losses by pulling old Soviet-era vehicles from storage and restoring them — but these reserves are now depleted. Satellite imagery of Russian military storage bases indicates that stocks of armored vehicles have declined by nearly 32% since 2021, according to OSINT analysts cited by Newsweek. The number of MT-LB armored personnel carriers has fallen from 2,527 before the war to just 922 in May 2024. Meanwhile, Soviet-era BTR-60, BTR-70 and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers have been completely removed from storage.

t.me/arrowsmap