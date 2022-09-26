Russia Readies Border Closures for Military-aged Men – Reports

Russian authorities could close the border for military-aged men this week to disrupt a mass exodus of Russians fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s draft, according to media reports citing government sources.

Sept. 28 is named as the most likely date for when Russian men eligible for Putin’s mobilization would be put on a stop list, according to the independent outlets Meduza and Khodorkovsky Live.

Both outlets link the potential border closures to Sept. 27 being the last day of voting in four Kremlin-held southern and eastern Ukrainian regions to become part of Russia.

Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions would signify a major escalation in Moscow’s seven-month invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin would almost certainly view Ukrainian attacks there as incursions on its own territory, warranting a potential nuclear strike that Putin threatened in his mobilization announcement last week.

Western governments have vowed sanctions in response to the Russian-backed referendums they criticize as a “sham.” The United States and its European allies have condemned Putin’s nuclear threat.

According to an unnamed Kremlin source cited by Meduza, authorities could introduce so-called “exit visas” for Russian men of military age, with enlistment offices authorized to grant or deny permission to leave the country.

Khodorkovsky Live, also citing an unnamed source, reported that lawmakers could over the next few days push through legislation specifying the types of reserves barred from leaving Russia.

Sept. 28 is not the only border closure date floated by Russian media organizations.

The news website Mozhem Obyasnit reported that a retired Federal Security Service (FSB) officer said the travel ban could be imposed as early as Monday. Another independent outlet, Vyorstka, reported that Putin would make his final decision on the travel ban and possible martial law before addressing both houses of parliament on Sept. 30.

If enacted, Russia’s border closures would mark the first time Moscow restricted emigration since the Soviet Union’s strict exit visa system.

The Kremlin is looking to move swiftly on preventing men from leaving Russia after an “alarming” number had already fled Putin’s draft to neighboring countries in Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, according to Vyorstka.

The FSB recorded 261,000 men leaving in the four days since Putin announced the draft Wednesday and Saturday, according to the independent news outlet “Novaya Gazeta. Europe.”

Media in Kazakhstan, whose shared border with Russia is the longest in the world, reported meanwhile that Russian border guards had already started turning away military-age men from Russian-Kazakh border checkpoints as of Sunday.